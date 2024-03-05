Hades, one of the greatest roguelikes ever made, comes to iOS via Netflix this month

Hades, one of the best roguelikes ever made, is coming to iOS devices via Netflix later this month on March 19.

Earlier today, March 5, Netflix and Hades developer Supergiant Games announced that the ace 2020 roguelike would be debuting on iPad, iPhone, and other iOS-enabled devices later this month. You can head over to the Apple App Store right now to pre-register for Hades and play it as soon as it arrives.

If you're somehow yet to get a taste for Hades, you can check out the action-packed trailer just below for a brief dive into Supergiant's masterful game. The game follows protagonist Zagreus, son of Hades, on his many, many attempts to journey out of the underworld and find whatever fate awaits him on the surface world above.

It all plays out as a pretty chaotic, almost top-down, real-time action battler, where Zagreus uses the various gifts bestowed upon him by the Greek Gods themselves. You might get an ability from Zeus that lets you chain lightning between enemies, for example, or an ability from Artemis that powers up your ranged attacks.

Hades is all bloody brilliant stuff, and I can't even imagine how many hours I'd be sinking into Supergiant's excellent game if this was the first time I was playing it. GamesRadar+ even united to put Hades at the very top of our elite list of the best games of 2020, and considering what a packed year that was, that's saying something.

And don't forget, Hades 2 is still set to launch in early access at some point this year. After originally being delayed out of launching last year in 2023, Supergiant's sequel will be following a similar launch pattern as its predecessor, first debuting in early access before building up to a full launch at some point later down the line. Compared to the original game, Supergiant says Hades 2 will enter early access with substantially more content available.

