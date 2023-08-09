You can now grab an official refurbished Steam Deck for less than a Switch OLED

Toying with the idea of buying a Steam Deck? Well, you can now pick one up for less than ever, as Valve is now selling refurbished models. While unboxing brand new tech is nice, the fact you can get a renewed handheld for less than a Nintendo Switch is super impressive. I’d go as far to say that I’d have bought one if I didn’t own the portable already, as the discount is too good to pass up.

Even at full price, the Steam Deck is still one of the best handheld gaming PCs on the market, and its build quality means it's pretty hardy. It’s anything but a piece of disposable tech, and while Valve would rather you didn’t crack open the portable to tinker with it, repairability is one of its biggest strengths. So, the fact the company is now selling official refurbished devices makes tons of sense, and it’s a big win on the sustainability front. Not to mention it’ll free up your budget so that you can pick up the best Steam Deck dock and other handy accessories without breaking the bank.

(Image credit: Valve)

According to Valve’s shiny new Steam Deck Certified Refurbished page, each handheld sold "has been thoroughly tested to the same high standards" as a brand new device. Simply put, renewed Decks shouldn’t come with any second hand caveats, and the examination apparently includes over 100 tests. Sure, refurbed devices may feature minor blemishes, but the built- in controls, speakers, screen, and other innards should function like new.

Steam Deck Certified Refurbished prices start at $319 (£299), but the base model is out of stock at the moment. The 256GB and 512GB versions are still available for $419 and $519 respectively, and the discount places a wider gap between Valve’s handheld and competitors like the Asus ROG Ally and Ayaneo 2S. Again, that cheaper unit also costs less than a Nintendo Switch OLED, which is a huge win when you consider its capabilities.

(Image credit: Valve)

Should you buy a refurbished Steam Deck?

If you’re not particularly fussed about using renewed devices, you should absolutely consider a refurbished Steam Deck. I use the handheld PC on a daily basis, and I honestly don’t think any general use could render it unusable, especially after an official restoration by Valve. Besides, it beats paying over the odds at a second hand store, as my local CeX wants £400 for a used one.

A brand new 64GB Steam Deck will set you back $399, and while $80 perhaps isn’t a lot of money to some people, it’s going to make a difference. Not that I’d advise absolutely everyone to pick up a refurbed Deck over a new one, but it’s hard to think of a reason why not to give a Deck a second chance at life. Of course, if you’re not into the idea of picking up what is essentially a Steam Machine, you may want to check out deals on other handhelds below instead.

