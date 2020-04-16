You can get some great value premium gaming PC deals on Lenovo laptops and desktops right now

While it's great to hope for ridiculous, rock bottom prices that are rare as hen's teeth, it also makes sense to pounce on a gaming PC deal of a premium nature, if it offers really good value. And these here deals are both of those things: premium and great value. We know that adding the word 'gaming' onto any tech will, broadly speaking, make the prices surge upward, sometimes prohibitively so, but the PC deals and laptop deals currently on offer at Lenovo and Microsoft have a few hidden gems in that offer splendid value.

The highlight for me is a gaming desktop at Lenovo. It has a steep price tag still but the saving is enormous and the value is undeniable. This gaming desktop is a Lenovo T730 model that boasts an i9-9900K processor, an RTX 2080 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD storage combination, and it can be yours for just $1,889.99 - a huge saving of $834 after discounts and a code. The coupon code should be added automatically, but LEGIONSPRING7 is the one you want to have added to get the full discount on this.

As an addendum to the headline spec list, sometimes with desktops, some components are manufacturer-specific custom models and we know little about them. But in this case, we also know that the motherboard is a Z370 series chipset one, and the power supply is a 500W unit - solid stuff.

This would give the best gaming PCs a serious run for their money tech-wise but also on that value too. Excellent stuff. And while the price tag is indeed a large number, the value is there and you could spread the cost if appropriate too. In terms of the value, for example, a good 2080 graphics card (while not the newer Super variety, we know) will set you back around $700, and that processor is a $500 component too.

It comes with a mouse and keyboard too, but you'll want to check out the best gaming mouse and best gaming keyboard guides here to get those up to speed at some point down the line.

Another bargain, but in the static gaming form rather than portable. However, combining all these specs in a reliable HP build is something rarely seen at this price and the value is tremendous.

The two portable options we have picked out are both Lenovo models, but one is being sold over at Microsoft's storefront. These aren't quite as powerful as the PC but offer solid options at two slightly 'lower' levels of capability - read 'still very capable indeed'.

If you're interested in a portable ray-tracing capable machine then the first option is for you. This is one of Lenovo's Y740 laptops and has a great 17.3-inch screen (so it's a bigger laptop by default), an i7-9750H CPU, an RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a handy 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD storage combo. Offering great value, this is down to $1,299 right now, a sizeable saving of $451.

The second option would be this 15.6-inch Lenovo Legion Y545 gaming laptop. Inside this portable beast is an i7-97050HF processor, a GTX 1660Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD storage combo, and is currently down to just $1,189.99 with a reported saving of $510. We think this offers far more value than the 100 bucks saving though, given what's inside. The code for this one is LEGIONSPRING10, by the way; it should be added automatically again but there it is, just in case.

If these are still a bit steep for you then you'll want to consider the best cheap gaming laptop deals under $1000. They might not quite have the balance and composition that these Lenovo ones have but there's value to be had there, for sure.

