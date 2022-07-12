Yes, this $200 gaming monitor discount in today's Prime Day deals is ridiculous

You can save an impressive $200 on the LG GN950-B Ultragear as a part of today's Prime Day gaming monitor deals. That's a 25% discount, bringing the price crashing down to $596.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $799.99).
Considering the fact that this is the LG panel's lowest ever price, it's fast become one of the best Prime Day monitor deals so far. We've never seen the gaming monitor cheaper than this, and there's no telling whether it'll last until tomorrow, so you've got nothing to lose by jumping to checkout now (we'd be surprised if it got another price cut before the Prime Day gaming monitor deals are through, to be honest).
So, what makes this gaming monitor worth bothering with in lieu of something like the much cheaper Samsung CRG5, currently $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of almost $250? For starters, it offers a far sharper resolution than the Samsung's 1440p (the LG model is UHD, meaning it's playing with 3840 x 2160 pixels). It also has a 1ms response time compared to the CRG5's 4ms. In essence, it's a lot smoother and quicker so will show off your games at their best so is a good get in the Prime Day gaming monitor deals.
You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more Prime Day gaming monitor deals further down the page.
Today's best Prime Day gaming monitor deal
LG GN950-B Ultragear UHD gaming monitor |
$799.99 $596.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $203 - At a hefty 25% less than normal, this is a cracking offer on an aggressively good panel. We've literally never seen it this cheap before, so you're getting excellent value for money.
Want to complete your setup? You can grab cool tech for less with these Prime Day PC deals, Prime Day gaming deals, and Prime Day video game deals.