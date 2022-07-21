Yes, Batman is actually dead in Gotham Knights - and he stays dead

During San Diego Comic Con today, Warner Bros. clarified that Batman is definitely very dead in the upcoming game Gotham Knights, just in case there was any doubt.

For some context, we've known that to be a central component of the story since the game was announced, but the question of whether he's really dead has become a bit of an elephant in the room when it comes to Gotham Knights. After all, we know that in the comics on which Gotham Knights is based, characters die and then come back all the time, so it wouldn't be a huge shocker for Batman to return to life in some form in Gotham Knights.

However, according to creative director Patrick Redding, Batman is straight up deceased, and he stays that way through the end of the game. During a fan Q&A at the convention (thanks, IGN (opens in new tab)), not only did Redding confirm Batman is "really dead" in Gotham Knights, but Joker won't be in the game at all either. However, Redding teased a potential appearance by Harley Quinn.

The first Gotham Knights Batgirl gameplay trailer also debuted during San Diego Comic Con today, giving us our first extended look at Barbara Gordon as the Batman replacement Gotham City's criminals never saw coming. The superhero looks like a highly versatile fighter, using her tonfa in a variety of cleverly deadly ways.

Gotham Knights is due to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on October 25.

