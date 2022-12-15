Yellowjackets gets early season three renewal

Yellowjackets has been renewed for season 3, months before season 2 is set to air.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Showtime has ordered a third season of the survival drama, created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson.

"With Yellowjackets’ runaway success in Season 1 and the pent-up anticipation for Season 2, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast-tracking Season 3 now," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks. "The show’s ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success."

The Emmy-nominated series alternates between two timelines – in 1996, a high school girls' soccer team from New Jersey is on their way to a national competition in Seattle when their plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness. Meanwhile, in 2021, the survivors are in their 40s and struggle to live normal lives while the terrible events of 25 years ago continue to haunt them.

Season 1 stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress in the 2021 timeline, and Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, and Sammi Hanratty in the 1996 timeline. Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, and Elijah Wood have been added to season 2, as part of the 2021 timeline.

Yellowjackets season 2 is set to arrive March 24, 2023.

While we wait, check our guide to the other best new TV shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond, or, check out our list of the greatest TV shows of all time.