Yellowjackets showrunners give a promising update on season 3

It looks like our favorite group of stranded soccer players will be back on our screens in no time. The Yellowjackets showrunners have now confirmed that the writing for season 3 has already begun.

As reported by Variety , showrunners Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco gave the update during a Q&A for SAG-AFTRA nomination committee members. "We’re deep in the writing," Lyle revealed, before confirming that the writers had already assembled before the strikes began back in May. After the pause in production and with the end of the WGA strike , the team was ready to rock once again. "Everybody came back so incredibly enthusiastic, raring to go, and creatively invigorated," Lyle said.

The Showtime series set in the '90s follows a high school girls’ soccer team whose plane crashes into the Canadian wilderness. The series offers a dual timeline narrative, one focuses on the team's survival, and the other catches up with them as adults in the present.

Whilst the first season details the effects of the crash, the second looks at the girls’ turbulent lives both in the past and present, as well as a hefty dose of murder, crime, and cannibalism. The second season ended with a shocking finale , where the girls’ cabin (their only source of shelter and protection) burns down.

Lyle revealed that detail was decided early on, "We wanted to find a new way to test the team," she said, "What better way than to take the big net of shelter away from them?" With the last season being left on such a massive cliffhanger, we're eager to know what happens next. The showrunners were keen to not share any plot details but did tease that they're having a lot of fun.

No date was given for when filming will commence, nor has a release date for Yellowjackets season 3 been announced, but with the writers back and busy, we should be seeing our snowy survivors hopefully sometime soon.