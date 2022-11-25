Yakuza studio has "lots of other not-announced" games that aren't related to Yakuza

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has plenty of projects in the works

Yakuza's developer has "lots of other not-announced" games in development, and some aren't related to the Yakuza franchise.

In a new interview with Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio heads for Game Informer (opens in new tab), studio lead Masayoshi Yokoyama briefly touched on future endeavours for the developer. "We have lots of other not-announced titles," Yokoyama said. "Things outside the same Ryu Ga Gotoku universe that we're working on."

Shortly after the interview with Game Informer took place, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio unveiled no less than three Yakuza games. Like a Dragon: Ishin is a remake of the long-lost samurai spin-off, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is a brawler game starring mainstay Kiryu, and Like a Dragon 8 is a continuation of the mainline saga.

Despite this trio of Yakuza games, which is unprecedented for Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Yokoyama asserts brand new adventures are in development. Right now however, it's clear that Yokoyama and other studio heads at the developer are all-in on the three forthcoming Yakuza-related games, and aren't ready to delve into the specifics of these other projects. Be sure to read Game Informer's exclusive report for a deep dive into the inner workings of the studio.

As for the imminent Yakuza releases, Like a Dragon: Ishin launches on February 21, 2023, while Like a Dragon Gaiden is coming at some point later in the same year. Finally, Like a Dragon 8 is currently slated for 2024, but Yokoyama previously revealed in another interview that the studio hasn't actually settled on the overseas name of 'Like a Dragon 8,' and it could well change prior to launch.

