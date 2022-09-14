Yakuza fans lose their collective minds after Ishin remake announcement

Yakuza's forgotten samurai spin-off is getting a full remake, and fans are rejoicing after years of pleas.

Yesterday at PlayStation's State of Play showcase, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced Like a Dragon: Ishin, a full remake of Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin! – an historical spin-off originally released in Japan in 2014. The game never made its way outside of Japan though, and if you're familiar with the Yakuza fanbase at all, you probably know a localized version of Ishin is their white whale.

Well, not only do Yakuza fans now have a localized Yakuza: Ishin english version to celebrate, but they've got a full remake for modern systems. It's fair to say the fanbase has lost its collective goddamn mind over Like a Dragon: Ishin (as you can see below), a remake for the PS5 and PS4 set to launch next year, completely remade from the ground up for modern systems.

Yakuza fans never thought they had a hope in hell of getting a localization for Ishin, let alone a full remake for western audiences. It's easy to see why: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios' spin-off might keep the faces of Yakuza's cast, but it's transporting them to a completely new setting, which will likely be a hard sell for anyone who isn't intimately familiar with the Yakuza series at large or its fanbase.

But no matter, the Yakuza fanbase is riled up and ready to embark upon this new adventure. As per the announcement last night, RGG Studio is remaking Ishin using the Unreal Engine 4, and you can expect "new textures and other graphical details." The Yakuza fanbase, at long last, is eating good.

