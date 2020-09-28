Yakuza: Like a Dragon system requirements revealed: Here's what you need to play on PC

The Yakuza: Like A Dragon system requirements for PC have been confirmed by Sega, and they're pretty approachable for mid-range machines.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is coming to PC on November 10, alongside the PS4 and Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S versions of the game. It will be the first game in the Yakuza series with a simultaneous PC release (though it did first hit PS4 in Japan back in January). Here's what you'll need to run it.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 | AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB | AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB

Storage: 40 GB available space

Yakuza: Like a Dragon recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 | AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 3 GB | AMD Radeon RX 580, 4 GB

Storage: 60 GB available space

I never know what to expect with cross-generational games, but if you have a mid-range machine gaming from the last five years or so, it should be able to handle the Yakuza: Like A Dragon system requirements just fine.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the first main Yakuza game not starring series stalwart Kazuma Kiryu. New protagonist Ichiban Kasuga must rely on some unlikely allies to help fight his way through the Japanese underworld, using a new JRPG-inspired turn-based combat system .