Y: The Last Man is officially canceled after no new home found

Y: The Last Man has been permanently canceled after failing to find a new home.

The post-apocalyptic TV show saw every mammal with a Y chromosome mysteriously drop dead – apart from Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer), the last cisgender man on Earth, and his pet monkey Ampersand.

Showrunner Eliza Clark revealed back in October 2021 that the show had been canceled, but made her intentions of finding a new home for The Last Man clear. However, Clark broke the bad news on Twitter – the show failed to find somewhere to go, so is permanently canceled.

"For those of you who have been asking me: we tried really hard to get another platform to pick up season 2 of Y," she wrote in a tweet thread. "But sadly, it doesn't look like it's going to happen. It is always incredibly difficult to move a show, and in recent years, it has only gotten harder."

She added of her now scrapped plans for season 2: "I've always been pretty good at managing my expectations in a fickle business. But I will say that this one hit me pretty hard. We had a lot more stories to tell, & a kick-ass pitch for s2, that included new twists on some of the best stories from the book (astronauts anyone?)" In Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's comic book series, two other cisgender men aboard the International Space Station survived.

As for her feelings on the show as it stands, Clark wrote: "While it doesn't end the way we would have ended the series, I still think there are complete stories told, and performances that are pretty fucking brave and exciting."

THR last year detailed the reasoning behind the cancellation, which reportedly didn't come down to viewer numbers, but rather the cost of extending actors' options again after delays to the show.

All 10 episodes of Y: The Last Man stream on Hulu in the US, and Disney Plus in the UK. If you're all caught up, check out our guide to the best shows on Disney Plus to fill out your watchlist.