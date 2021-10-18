Y: The Last Man series canceled by FX, now looking for another home

Y: The Last Man has been canceled by FX on Hulu – and the show is now searching for a new home.

Showrunner Eliza Clark broke the news on Twitter, posting a statement that reads in part: "We have learned that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu for Season 2 of Y: THE LAST MAN. I have never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much more left to tell."

My statement on Y: THE LAST MAN and Season 2. pic.twitter.com/rFtb6pXu5iOctober 17, 2021 See more

Clark also highlighted that the series had "a gender diverse team of brilliant artists, led by women at almost every corner of our production," and emphasized the show's themes: "Y: THE LAST MAN is about gender, about how oppressive systems inform identity."

The showrunner then went on to praise FX, before writing: "We know that someone else is going to be very lucky to have this team and this story. I have never experienced the remarkable solidarity of this many talented people. We are committed to finding Y its next home. #YLivesOn"

The show, based on the graphic novel series of the same name, sees Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) become the last cisgender man alive after a mysterious event wipes out every creature on Earth with a Y chromosome. Diane Lane also stars as Yorick's mother Jennifer, who becomes the President of the United States in the wake of the disaster, and Ashley Romans plays Agent 355, tasked with taking Yorick on a dangerous journey to find answers.

The series, which has not yet finished airing its first season, can be watched on FX on Hulu in the US, and in the UK can be streamed via Disney Plus Star.

