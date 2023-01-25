Xbox warned everyone it wouldn't show Starfield today, yet Starfield fans are still sad

Today's Xbox Developer Direct has come and gone without any new info on Starfield, and while Xbox warned everyone that this would be the case, a lot of fans have still managed to be disappointed.

When the Xbox Developer Direct was announced two weeks ago, the publisher was very clear that the show would be focused on Minecraft Legends, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and Elder Scrolls Online. Bethesda noted that "to dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive into Starfield, a standalone show is in the works."

While we did get a lovely surprise in the form of Hi-Fi Rush, we were not surprised by a last-minute Starfield appearance. Apparently, quite a few folks did not get the memo, from YouTube chatters to Reddit and Twitter users.

In fairness, if this many people missed the memo, that might be an issue with the message than its recipients - you can't expect everyone to have read Bethesda's pre-event tweets.

Some fans are simply disappointed with the fact that a date for the dedicated Starfield showcase was not announced (opens in new tab), while others are trying to puzzle out (opens in new tab) a launch date for the game itself based on the newly-announced Redfall release date and Forza Motorsport's vague launch window.

Xbox did make one mention of Starfield today, as part of a blog post (opens in new tab) breaking down the Developer Direct: "As we announced previously, in order to dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive into Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield, a standalone show is in the works." Still no date for the show, alas.

