Xbox Series X restock: here's where to look for any Tuesday stock drops

While we saw genuine, tangible, real Xbox Series X restock action last week, this week could (might?) well be a totally different story. Not that that means we should be totally without hope but it might prove to be a lean week with expectations tempered until September really arrives and brings with it its own (hopefully) Xbox Series X stock action.

Given that the Limited Edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X pre-orders started last week, this could mean we're in for a quiet one for the regular console too. We hope not, but if those Halo consoles were last week's splurge of available units, then that could mean it's going to be slim pickings for the rest of the week while stock tries to catch up again. It's worth noting that while the console looks to have gone (or the first wave at least), you might still have luck if you want to buy the Halo Infinite Xbox Elite Series 2 controller as retailers have had listings up for that.

Last week's stock droppers of Walmart (with the regular console) and Microsoft (with the Halo one) might be worth looking at today just in case any cancelled orders get relisted, but we're probably looking at the likes of Target, GameStop, and maybe Amazon as our remaining best bets this early in the week - the rest of the retailers usually go at the end of the week, if at all. Having said all this, the Series S is readily available at Amazon right now if you fancy the cheapest way into the new-gen era!

Xbox Series X ($499.99) | Check at Amazon Xbox Series X ($499.99) | Check at Amazon

This continues to be the most popular version of the new Xbox. Besides being more powerful thanks to superior hardware that offers super-sharp 4K resolutions, it comes with a disc drive that allows you to play physical games, DVDs, and Blu-rays. It has 1TB of storage space as well, and you can upgrade it with the bespoke memory card too.

View Deal

Xbox Series S ($299.99) | Check at Amazon Xbox Series S ($299.99) | Check at Amazon

This streamlined take on the new Xbox console is pretty tempting if you want to save some money along the way; it's a lot cheaper than the Series X and offers a new-gen experience. However, it's not as powerful and it doesn't have a disc drive so you will be purchasing all your games digitally, which tends to be more expensive. What's more, it only has 500GB of storage (but this can be added to with an external drive, or the official memory card, of course).

View Deal

Xbox Series X restock - tips & advice

It is incredibly frustrating that we are racing toward the one-year anniversary of the console's launch and this is still the state of affairs we find ourselves in.

An ongoing reminder or 'tactic' that can be applied to each individual stock drop as well as the entire situation we find ourselves in is to be patient - your time will almost definitely come. If you get into a restock, then patience can be acutely important as retailers usually release stock in waves.

Also, making sure you're signed in and have your payment details correct and ready to go is a top job to do at the beginning of every day that you plan to hunt for Xbox Series X restocks. There's nothing worse than getting timed out or held back by a glitch in the system when you've finally managed to bag a console into your basket.

And should you get past the initial queues or virtual waiting rooms, don't forget to go for the Xbox bundle listings. These larger Xbox Series X deals might be more of an initial investment, but they do stick about for longer. We would recommend going for these bundles anyway as you'll likely get a game, or one of the best Xbox Series X headsets or best Xbox Series X accessories, thrown in too. These are genuinely useful.

Xbox Series X restock deals

Despite edging closer to a 'normal' situation with every week that passes, the shortages still hamper those looking for a console. As such, these places are your best bets, and next to them is their most recent stock drop date:

Remember, you'll want the best screen to go with your new console, so check out our guides to the best TV for Xbox Series X and best Xbox Series X monitor.