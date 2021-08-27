Xbox Series X restock August 27 2021: what are the chances for a Fun Restock Friday?

We actually have had some Xbox Series X restock action this week! Tangible, literal availability of the lesser-spotted new-gen console. Sounds almost unbelievable, doesn't it? But it's real, we promise. Anyway, it's these restocks that are worth celebrating, as it gives folks the actual chance to get their hands on Xbox Series X stock... and it means Xbox stock is moving.

It also means that we can rule out some retailers (probably) and rule in some more likely movers for today (maybe). With Walmart going live on Wednesday we'd expect that retailer to be done for the week now. Thanks to the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X pre-orders going live (and selling out) at Microsoft on the same day, it's probably safe to assume that the company behind Xbox is done with Xbox Series X restock deals until next week too.

That only leaves the likes of Best Buy, Target, and maybe Amazon as our remaining bets for today's Xbox Series X restock possibilities. The former two have a history of dropping stock on Fridays, while the latter is unpredictable so could go at any time.

Having said all this, and we know the full-fat version of the console is preferable, but the Series S is still a fine new-gen machine and it's available at Amazon right now!

Xbox Series X ($499.99)

This continues to be the most popular version of the new Xbox. Besides being more powerful thanks to superior hardware that offers super-sharp 4K resolutions, it comes with a disc drive that allows you to play physical games, DVDs, and Blu-rays. It has 1TB of storage space as well, and you can upgrade it with the bespoke memory card too.

Xbox Series S ($299.99)

This streamlined take on the new Xbox console is pretty tempting if you want to save some money along the way; it's a lot cheaper than the Series X and offers a new-gen experience. However, it's not as powerful and it doesn't have a disc drive so you will be purchasing all your games digitally, which tends to be more expensive. What's more, it only has 500GB of storage (but this can be added to with an external drive, or the official memory card, of course).

Xbox Series X restock - tips & advice

It is incredibly frustrating that we are racing toward the one-year anniversary of the console's launch and this is still the state of affairs we find ourselves in.

An ongoing reminder or 'tactic' that can be applied to each individual stock drop as well as the many-months' long situation we're in is to be patient - your time will almost definitely come. If you get into a restock, then patience can be acutely important as retailers usually release stock in waves.

Also, making sure you're signed in and have your payment details correct and ready to go is a top job to do at the beginning of every day that you plan to hunt for Xbox Series X restocks. There's nothing worse than getting timed out or held back by a glitch in the system when you've finally managed to bag a console into your basket.

And should you get past the initial queues or virtual waiting rooms, don't forget to go for the Xbox bundle listings. These larger Xbox Series X deals might be more of an initial investment, but they do stick about for longer. We would recommend going for these bundles anyway as you'll likely get a game, or one of the best Xbox Series X headsets or best Xbox Series X accessories, thrown in too. These are genuinely useful.

Xbox Series X restock deals

Despite edging closer to a 'normal' situation with every week that passes, the shortages still hamper those looking for a console. As such, these places are your best bets:

Remember, you'll want the best screen to go with your new console, so check out our guides to the best TV for Xbox Series X and best Xbox Series X monitor.