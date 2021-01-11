Xbox Series X is getting an official controller charging station from HyperX

HyperX has announced a slew of new launches as part of CES 2021, including an official dual charging station for Xbox Series X / S controllers. This will become available in the US as of February.

Dubbed the 'HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox', it has an MSRP of $39.99 (we're not sure what the international price is just yet). Because the next-gen Xbox features AA batteries as standard, being able to get our hands on a rechargeable, affordable alternative is welcome news. The final product will include two 1400mAH rechargeable battery packs, quick docking for two controllers, and a weighted base with LED indicators to display battery status.

Although this charger was initially designed for Xbox One, it's compatible with the Series X or S; it features two additional battery doors that will fit onto the next-gen controllers.

(Image credit: HyperX)

Another intriguing announcement from HyperX during CES 2021 was a new 60% gaming keyboard - the company's first. This tenkeyless device is a lot smaller than normal in the interest of portability and wider freedom of mouse movement. Officially labelled as the 'HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard', it has a compact design for less travel time and HyperX red linear mechanical switches with a shorter actuation point. Thanks to exposed LED switches and hard-wearing PBT double-shot keycaps with secondary functions printed on the sides, it promises to be a functional and handsome device.

It won't be hitting shelves alone, either. The HyperX Pulsefire Haste mouse, the wireless version of the HyperX Cloud II headset, and Cloud Revolver headset are being released globally today (January 11 2021). Because the latter was only available in the US until now, that's good news for the rest of the world.