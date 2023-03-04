Xbox Series S toaster pops up online

Rumor has it, an Xbox Series S-themed toaster is on the way.

Whilst not formally confirmed by Xbox or Microsoft – which means we can only treat this as a rumor or hoax for now – a tweet from Gyo Jvbfr posits that a toaster styled after an Xbox Series X is up for pre-order, and yes, that includes a full spec rundown and some promotional images.

Here, take a look:

Fan de #XBOX ?Sortez vos carnet de cheque, il semblerait que le succès du frigo Xbox Séries X ai donné des idées... - en précommande à 60€ pic.twitter.com/maJPCaVgiTMarch 3, 2023 See more

Whilst the retailer is French - which means right now, the toaster is only available to pre-order in France and Belgium, I'm afraid - the accompanying imagery is written in English, so we know that the toaster comes with three additional modes - defrost, bagel, and cancel - along with six browning levels, a removable crumb tray, and two bread slots (thanks, XboxSquad.fr (opens in new tab) via Windows Central (opens in new tab)).

Given we've already had an Xbox fridge, I don't suppose it's that much of a leap that Microsoft is branching out into toasters, too - especially as the Xbox mini-fridge pre-orders almost instantly sold out at various retailers across the UK and US (opens in new tab).

Interestingly, that's not all, either. According to XboxSquad, there's more Xbox-themed decor on the way, including plates, ramen bowls, mugs, bottle openers, storage boxes, and even a 14-inch Energy Sword lamp that looks like Master Chief just picked it up from the corpse of a dead Covenant.

The idea for an Xbox mini-fridge started way back in October 2020 when rapper Snoop Dog shared a video of himself opening a mysterious fridge (opens in new tab) before it was swiftly deleted. A few days later, there was a giveaway that Xbox held (opens in new tab) which promised the winner a one-of-a-kind mini-fridge.

A few days after that, Xbox put out a poll (opens in new tab) which resulted in the company deciding to make the fridges available to the general public, too, some of which went up on eBay (opens in new tab) for ridiculous money.