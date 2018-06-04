Xbox One X for $50 off and more big savings in Microsoft's official E3 sale

Just in case all the tantalizing E3 2018 games won't be enough to convince you to upgrade, Microsoft just revealed it will also offer some very nice deals on the best Xbox One bundles - including the first official discount for Xbox One X. The "Biggest Xbox Sale of the Year" event (that's what Microsoft's calling it) will begin on June 7, starting off several weeks of savings on consoles, games, and accessories.

The most exciting sale has to be the temporary price drop on Xbox One X. From June 7 through June 23 you'll be able to pick up Microsoft's 4K-ready console for $50 off, or a final price of $449. Xbox One X still isn't even a year old yet, so it's probably going to be a while before you see a much better price than that. But if 4K gaming isn't your jam, you can save even more on other systems.

Microsoft says you'll be able to pick up Xbox One S 500GB consoles for $199, at a discount of $80 off their usual price tag of $279. Microsoft says this price will be valid "while supplies last," so it sounds like it may be clearing out its stock of 500GB systems. If you'd prefer an Xbox One S 1TB bundle, you'll be able to grab one of those (including the PUBG bundle) for $249 through June 23. Also on the hardware side, you'll be able to save $10 on most Xbox One controllers (not Elite, sorry), and even kit out your own with the Xbox Design Lab's new base price of $69.99 per controller.

There will be plenty of software savings, too: try out a month of Xbox Game Pass for $1 and get the same price for a month of Xbox Live Gold if you're not already a member. Retailers will sell 6-month Gold subscription cards for 50 percent off as well. Last up, games! Microsoft says it will discount full games "starting at $19.99" though it didn't give any specific prices for titles like Sea of Thieves , Destiny 2 , and PUBG . A large selection of game DLC will be discounted by 50 percent or more as well throughout the sale.