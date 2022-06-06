Xbox and Bethesda will hold a second showcase next week

Xbox and Bethesda have announced a second not-E3 showcase for later this month on June 14.

Announced just earlier today on June 6, the Xbox Games Showcase Extended will be held next week on Tuesday, June 14. This event, which kicks off on the day at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST, will be 90 minutes total in length, and go behind the scenes of some games with interviews, as well as debuting brand new trailers.

In short, it's a second Xbox and Bethesda showcase, but one that's decidedly more low key than the first. The primary showcase is going to be taking place later this week on Sunday, June 12, and will be kicking off at exactly the same time of 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST. This is where you're going to see the big announcements, like possibly a Starfield trailer, for example.

This is Xbox's traditional E3 broadcast, even though it's taking place without the actual E3 event going on around it this year. The ESA announced earlier this year in 2022 that the event would be called off, both in physical and digital formats, so there's no E3 going on whatsoever this year.

Instead, the Summer Games Fest is going on at roughly the same time. The event, hosted as ever by Geoff Keighley, will be taking place later this week on Thursday, June 9, and will be bringing world premieres from around the globe to the virtual stage for viewers.

