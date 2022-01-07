Xbox 20th Anniversary Edition controller features a hidden tribute to the Duke

Xbox's 20th Anniversary Edition controller hides an easter egg of the Duke controller.

Just below, you can see a post which emerged on the official Xbox Series X subreddit. In the video accompanying the post, a user reveals that if you shine a UV or black light on the packaging for the Xbox 20th Anniversary Edition controller, you can see the Duke controller on the box.

It's a strange little easter egg, being embedded on the controller's outer packaging which most users will naturally throw away after opening, but it's still a nice touch. If you're unfamiliar with the Duke controller, it was the controller bundled in with the original Xbox console, generally being viewed as incredibly oversized and cumbersome at the time of release.

Since then though, the Duke has gone on to receive a sort of cult following, even if it is generally remembered as a pretty unpleasant piece of tech to use. As for the more recent controller though, the Xbox 20th Anniversary Edition controllers were announced and released late last year in 2021, as a celebration of the 20th birthday of the very first Xbox console all the way back in 2001.

As was revealed last year, the Anniversary Edition controller actually grants users a special dynamic background for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, if you were lucky enough to get your hands on one. Unfortunately, the limited-edition controllers are long sold out, and the only place you can purchase them now are for far more than their original retail price on sites like eBay.

