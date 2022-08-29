X-Men: The Hellfire Gala gets a reality show style follow-up

The X-Men are expanding their presence on the Marvel Unlimited digital comics app with a pair of new stories spinning out of this summer's X-Men: The Hellfire Gala one-shot, starting with a series of reality show style talking head interviews with characters reacting in real time to the events of the recent Hellfire Gala event.

For those of you not in the know, the TL:DR on this year's Hellfire Gala (an annual party in which the mutants of Krakoa invite outsiders to their island nation) includes the power of mutant resurrection being revealed to the world amidst an attack from Moira X, and the announcement of the roster of the new core X-Men team for the next year.

In X-Men: Hellfire Gala Confessionals, writer Steve Foxe and artists Alan Robinson and Carlos Lopez catch up with the candidates for the new X-Men team fan vote, in which real-world fans cast their votes to choose the final member of the new X-Men team, as they sound off in private 'interview' style segments about the results of the election.

Candidates for the vote included Avalanche, Gorgon, Gentle, Micromax, Surge, Bling!, Siryn, Penance, Armor, and Firestar (the winner of the vote), all of whom are featured in the digital Infinity Comics format release.

Then, writer Steve Foxe unites all the fan vote candidates who weren't elected to the X-Men for X-Men Unlimited #50, which kicks off a new arc in which the unelected candidates come together as a new team of 'Secret X-Men,' the moniker given to the 2021's fan vote losers, now passed on to those who didn't make the cut in 2022.

Here's a trailer for the two new Marvel Unlimited X-Men releases, both of which are now available:

Stay up to date on all the new X-Men comics planned for release in 2022 and beyond.