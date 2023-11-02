X-Men: Forever will reveal all the secrets of the Krakoa era

The X-Men franchise is hurtling toward the end of the Krakoa era, and one of its final gasps will be X-Men: Forever, a new four-issue limited series which will answer some of the lingering questions and solve some of the outstanding mysteries of the mutant nation of Krakoa.

Written by Kieron Gillen with art by Luca Maresca, X-Men: Forever ties into the upcoming Fall of the House of X and Rise of the Powers of X twin limited series which will close the book on the Krakoa era with a story that will "deliver long-awaited answers behind Krakoa's darkest truths and set the stage for mutantkind’s spectacular rebirth."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"X-Men: Forever will be a four-issue limited series launching in March where Gillen will build upon the dramatic developments currently unfolding in pages of Immortal X-Men, including the quest for Dominion, the interpersonal conflicts of the Quiet Council, the escape from the White Hot Room, and of course, the divine intervention of the Phoenix!" reads Marvel's official announcement. "The series will provide pivotal insight into the shocking events of Fall of the House of X and Rise of the Powers of X as a new omnipotent threat to mutantkind is introduced and the final secrets of Krakoa burn to ashes!"

What kind of "new omnipotent threat" could this be? Well, Marvel also hints at a "digital god," so perhaps the new villain will be related to the techno-organic AI that lies at the heart of the anti-mutant organization Orchis.

"Haunted house of X! How can you kill a digital god? What do you do when the Phoenix is bleeding out into nothing? There's been questions that have haunted you since the end of Immortal X-Men," Marvel's announcement continues. "Finally, some answers. There's also been some questions that have haunted you since the START of immortal X-Men. Finally, some answers, too. But not the ones you’re expecting…"

"X-Men: Forever is Luca and myself doing a coda to Immortal X-Men, a requiem for the Krakoan age and generally setting fire to all time and space,” Gillen explains in a statement. "It's the manipulative hand in the steel glove that is Rise of the Powers of X. By the time it drops, you'll be wondering what on earth is going on with certain characters, and X-Men: Forever will give you all the answers."

X-Men: Forever #1 goes on sale March 20 with a cover by Mark Brooks, seen above.

Stay up to date on all the new X-Men comics Marvel has planned for release.