WWE 2K Battleground release date confirmed in the brawler's first trailer

WWE 2K Battleground's release date has been confirmed as September 18, 2020 in a brand new trailer that gives us a first look at the game in action.

The arcadey wrestler is bringing the smackdown to PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia later this year, and you can check it out below.

On top of the gloriously over-the-top version on wrestling promised, Battlegrounds will launch with a roster of more than 70 WWE superstars, with the likes of Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Daniel Bryan, and Randy Orton rubbing virtual shoulders with legends such as Andre the Giant, Undertaker, Mankind, and Shawn Michaels.

Don't let the new cartoony art style fool you though, WWE 2K Battlegrounds aims to bring some strategy to the ring. Each Superstar you play as will have a specific class, with it's own strengths and weaknesses. There'll be five in total, which are Powerhouse, Technician, High-Flyer, Brawler and All-Rounder. Alongside the classes, there'll be power-ups that can turn the action on it's head, which include Flaming Fist, Ice Breath, and Earthquake. While die-hard simulation fans might not be into those moves, we're digging the idea of winding up a mate by giving them a Flaming Fist.

Plus, we now know some of the modes to expect from the game, including a campaign mode where you'll compete with seven rookies to earn a WWE contract, while unlocking arenas in places inspired by New York, Scotland, Mexico, and the Everglades.

There's also an exhibition mode for quick matches online or offline with up to four players, alongside a new King of the Battlegrounds online mode, where you fight to be the last person standing among four wrestlers who start in the ring, as well as four more who are waiting to enter.

In another fun touch, the arenas you fight in will have interactive elements you can use to help gain an upper hand while you're grappling. One arena, for example, will let you chuck your opponents into the mouth of an alligator, if you really wanted to do some damage. Finally, you'll also be able to build your own wrestler, if you ever fancied going toe-to-toe with some of the WWE's best.

Pre-orders are now live, with a standard edition that will cost £34.99 and a digital deluxe edition that will cost £44.99, with the later giving players "all versions of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and Ronda Rousey unlocked at the beginning of play" according to the press release we were sent.

After last year's notoriously buggy WWE 2K20, here's hoping that WWE 2K Battlegrounds is the start of the series getting back on track.



