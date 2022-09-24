The Witcher season 3 is coming to Netflix in Summer 2023

Destiny has brought us to Summer 2023 – when The Witcher season 3 finally debuts on Netflix. The series wrapped production only a few days ago with Geralt actor Henry Cavill issuing a message to the cast and crew. "What a season this has been," it read. "I just wanted to thank you all for your determination and dedication through a tough shoot. Hopefully, you can all get some well-deserved rest."

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich may not have too long to rest, as new episodes are now due to arrive on the streamer in a few months. A precise release date has not been announced, but the Summer 2023 window at least indicates we won't be waiting too much longer. Indeed, we will be heading to The Continent before even then, as The Witcher: Blood Origin – a prequel series to The Witcher – touches down this December.

The Witcher season 3 was in production for five months and was a European affair, the cast heading to Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Morocco, and the UK. The shoot had to briefly stop due to a Covid outbreak on set but filming has now wrapped as post-production begins.

Plot details are light, but the official synopsis teases that Geralt will take Ciri into hiding to protect the young girl from her growing list of enemies. Following her reconciliation – of sorts – with Geralt at the end of season 2, Yennefer joins the pair as she’s entrusted with Ciri’s magical training. Their journey brings them to Aretuza, but they soon find corruption and dark magic waiting for them there.

