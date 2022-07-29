The Witcher season 3 production delayed due to COVID-19

Netflix has put filming of The Witcher season 3 on pause due to COVID-19.

According to the streaming platform, production has "paused due to COVID and we will be up and running as soon as it is safe to do so." Rumors that Henry Cavill, who plays lead character Geralt of Rivia, tested positive remain unconfirmed (via The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)).

The Witcher, a live-action adaptation of the book series that eventually spawned a series of video games, previously paused production on season 2 back in 2020 at the start of the pandemic due to both COVID-19 and on-set injury suffered by Cavill.

Season 3 picks up where the second season left off: with Geralt taking Princess Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Ciri, Geralt, and Yennefer ultimately find themselves trapped in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery.

Cavill was noticeably absent from San Diego Comic-Con, with Deadline (opens in new tab)fueling the rumors that the actor would show up in support of a new Superman movie announcement. Unfortunately for fans, who had something of a nuclear meltdown in terms of anticipation, neither Cavill's presence nor a new movie about the Man of Steel were announced.

A release date for The Witcher Season 3 has not yet been released, though the window is likely sometime in 2023. For more, check out some of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies to stream right now. For more Comic-Con news, check out our roundup of everything we learned about the DCEU.