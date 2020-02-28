The Witcher Season 2 Vesemir casting revealed: Here's who will play Geralt's mentor

The Witcher season 2 Vesemir role will be filled by Kim Bodnia, a Danish actor who you may already know as Villanelle's handler Konstantin in Killing Eve.

It was previously revealed that The Witcher season 2 would introduce Vesemir to the world of the show, but his casting was only announced earlier today. Vesemir is a mentor to Geralt of Rivia, and is also his colleague as one of the last surviving members of the School of the Wolf. While we won't get to see Bodnia in action as Vesemir until The Witcher's second season debuts in 2021, we may get to hear him before then.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is an animated film set to tie into the live-action Netflix series . According to leaked promotional materials, it takes place "long before" the events of the first season, and will star Vesemir as he "begins his own journey as a witcher after the mysterious Deglan claims him through the Law of Surprise.” That said, Bodnia won't necessarily play Vesemir in both the live-action show and the animated film, especially if Vesemir's meant to be a much younger character in the latter.

Sadly, this does mean that the fan demands for Mark Hamill to occupy the role of Vesemir won't come to pass. It was a long shot - outside of Star Wars, Hamill mostly works as a voice actor these days - but it still would have been a nice fit. Regardless, Bodnia looks like a solid pick for the role of Vesemir as well.

The second season of The Witcher was announced in October 2019, six weeks before the first season itself debuted, and Netflix has confirmed that pre-production is set to begin in early 2020. On top of Henry Cavill and the rest of the cast from the first season, it will also star Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane) as Nivellen.