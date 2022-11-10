Michelle Yeoh is a powerful Elven warrior in new The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer

The Witcher: Blood Origin teaser trailer has dropped – and gives us a new look at Michelle Yeoh’s Scian in action. The short clip sees her teaming up with a group of vagabonds for a quest at the height of the Elves’ doomed civilization. It’s our first proper look at the show since the post-credits teaser at the end of The Witcher season 2.

The series, which is set 1200 years before the time of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, focuses on the creation of the first prototype Witcher. Across four episodes, we’ll see the events that led to the Conjunction of the Spheres, when worlds of men, elves, and monsters merged.

"All beginnings are ends," Scian says as we get a glimpse of some of the brutal battles and magical settings of Blood Origin. The short clip also introduces some of the new characters, including Lenny Henry’s Balor, Laurence O'Fuarain’s Fjall, and Sophia Brown’s Éile.

The creators of the series spoke to Total Film in our latest issue, with Avatar: The Way of Water on the front cover, about the prequel. Showrunner Declan de Barra opened up about its comparison to the Witchers we know well from the original Netflix hit series.

"This is a very different type of Witcher," he explained. "It is a rough and nasty prototype that’s barely functioning, but you get the idea of how it’s going to be refined later on."

The Witcher: Blood Origin debuts on Christmas Day on Netflix in full. The Witcher season 3 is released in summer 2023, and will be Henry Cavill’s last season as Geralt after he confirmed Liam Hemsworth would be taking over the role.