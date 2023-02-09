Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey creator wants a horror cinematic universe featuring some of your childhood favorites

Move over MCU, the creator of viral low-budget horror Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey wants to make a cinematic universe of twisted childhood characters. In a new interview, director Rhys Frake-Waterfield shared how he already has plans in motion for Blood and Honey 2, a Peter Pan horror, and a Bambi horror.

"The idea is that we’re going to try and imagine they’re all in the same world, so we can have crossovers," he told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). "People have been messaging saying they really want to see Bambi versus Pooh."

He added: "There are many, many, many other ideas out there which aren’t tied to Disney, loads of old fairytales and urban legends, concepts that are synonymous with your childhood, and they’re the ones which I want to build up into a twisted alternative reality."

In a recent interview with SFX Magazine, Waterfield also shared his inspiration for the first movie. "The main franchises I was thinking of while making this were Halloween, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Wrong Turn," he tells SFX in the latest issue, which features Star Trek: Picard on the cover. "I really like Wrong Turn. It’s not as big as the other ones, but the first one is on my little list of horror movies that I love. And as we’re going into the sequel soon, Terrifier 2 is going to be one of my key reference points. I want to make sure I go as big and epic as they went with that. I want to try and push it even more."

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is in cinemas on February 15. For more on other upcoming movies, check out all of the 2023 movie release dates.