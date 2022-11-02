After turning Winnie the Pooh into a murderer, the director of Blood and Honey is working on a "twisted" Peter Pan movie

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey director Rhys Frake-Waterfield has his sights set on another beloved children's character. After turning Winnie into a murderer, Frake-Waterfield will be putting his own spin on none other than Peter Pan, the boy who never grows up.

Per The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Frake-Waterfield is not only planning on a sequel to Blood and Honey, but he's also working on what the report calls a "twisted take" on Peter Pan, which will be titled Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare. Ominous.

Plot details on the new film are non-existent at the moment, but, judging by the gory glimpses of Blood and Honey that've been released so far, it'll be another terrifying take on a classic character. Just like the Pooh movie, this will have nothing to do with family-friendly Disney – J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan is in the public domain.

THR also reports that Blood and Honey will get a one-day theatrical release in hundreds of theaters in the US, while the film will also screen in cinemas in the UK, Mexico, and Canada, with other territories also said to be planning on releasing the movie theatrically.

Blood and Honey sees Christopher Robin return to the 100 Acre Wood to discover that Pooh and Piglet have changed since he saw them last, before he went off to college. "Because they've had to fend for themselves so much, they've essentially become feral," Frake-Waterfield told Variety (opens in new tab). "So they've gone back to their animal roots. They're no longer tame: they're like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey." Cue a murderous rampage.

The Winnie the Pooh movie releases in US theaters on February 15. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best horror movies of all time to fill out your watchlist.