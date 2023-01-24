Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey creators on being inspired by Wrong Turn and Halloween

Jagged Edge Productions’ new horror features Winnie the Pooh as you’ve never seen him before. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey takes place in a much darker version of the Hundred Acre Wood, complete with some killer characters.

The premise of the new low-budget horror follows an adult Christopher Robin, who brings his new fiancée Mary to meet his friends, Piglet and Pooh, only to discover nothing but desolation and Eeyore’s grave. Disney this is not, as the movie’s director Rhys Waterfield tells SFX about drawing inspiration from classic slasher films.

"The main franchises I was thinking of while making this were Halloween, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Wrong Turn," Waterfield tells SFX Magazine in the latest issue, which features Star Trek: Picard on the cover. "I really like Wrong Turn. It’s not as big as the other ones, but the first one is on my little list of horror movies that I love. And as we’re going into the sequel soon, Terrifier 2 is going to be one of my key reference points. I want to make sure I go as big and epic as they went with that. I want to try and push it even more."

Yes, you heard that right. There’s already a second spoonful of Blood And Honey on the way. "It’s in the back of my mind at the moment," Waterfield adds. "We’re coming up with various ideas, but we’re not rushing too far ahead yet because this is about to go into cinemas. You don’t want to push out a sequel too close to the first one.

"So we’re going to let that come out and hopefully get a gauge on what people like and what they don’t like. Then we can take all of that criticism, and everyone else’s opinions and steer the sequel into a direction which everyone will be kind of happy with."

That's just a snippet from our interview with Waterfield: you can read the full conversation in the latest issue of SFX Magazine with Star Trek: Picard on the cover