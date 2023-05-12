Win an Enys Men Blu-ray

By Ian Berriman
We have five copies up for grabs

(Image credit: BFI)

Mark Jenkin's enigmatic folk horror Enys Men both captivated and puzzled SFX's reviewer on release late last year – it's that sort of film. Set in 1973, it centres on an unnamed volunteer on an unpopulated island off the Cornish coast. Each day, she observes flowers on a cliff’s edge, and logs her observations. Day after day, she pencils “No change”. Then one day, there’s a lichen on the petals… From hereon in, exactly what is going on is very much open to interpretation, but you get the sense that time has shifted out of joint.

The film is now available to buy (opens in new tab), in a dual format Blu-ray/DVD set. Bonus features include a commentary by Jenkin and critic Mark Kermode; an interview with the director and his lead Mary Woodvine, hosted by Kermode; a lengthy discussion on film sound between Jenkin and Berberian Sound Studio's Peter Strickland; the director's audio diaries; "Haunters of the Deep" (61 minutes), a Children's Film Foundation classic that was clearly an influence on Jenkin's work; and a Cornish travelogue short from the BFI archives. 

Thanks to BFI, we have five copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

(Image credit: BFI)
