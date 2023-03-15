Willow canceled after one season at Disney Plus

Willow has been canceled after just one season on Disney Plus.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), the news comes in the midst of Lucasfilm currently "reassessing its film slate."

The series, which served as a direct sequel to the 1988 dark fantasy film from director Ron Howard, premiered on November 30, 2022.

Warwick Davis returned to reprise his role as a Nelwyn sorcerer named Willow Ufgood, this time joining Princess Kit Tanthalos and her assembled team of fighters to rescue her twin brother from beyond the Shattered Sea. Kit is the daughter of Sorsha, the latter of whom is the daughter of evil queen Bavmorda from the original film. Willow set out to defeat the evil queen and protect a baby destined to overthrow her.

The cast includes Erin Kellyman, Spider-Man's Tony Revolori, Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Talisa Garcia, Amer Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Rosabell Laurenti Sellers. Kevin Pollak and Rick Overton returned to reprise their roles as house elf duo Rool and Franjean, respectively. Additionally, Annabelle Davis, the real-life daughter of Warwick, played Willow's daughter Mims.

Howard returned to executive produce alongside Lucasfilm. George Lucas wrote the original story, which was adapted for the screen by Bob Dolman. Willow was released to mixed reviews, but did well at the box office with a gross of $137.6 million against a $35 million budget and received two Academy Award nominations. The film has since become a beloved cult classic.

Willow season 1 can be streamed on Disney Plus.