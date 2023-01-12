William H. Macy latest star to join Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

William H. Macy has been cast in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the latest movie in the franchise from 20th Century Studios. Per Deadline (opens in new tab), it hasn’t yet been confirmed who the Fargo actor will be playing in the movie, but he’s joining an all-star cast for the picture.

Announced so far are The Witcher’s Freya Allan, It actor Owen Teague, and The Orville’s Peter Macon. The Maze Runner’s Wes Ball is directing, with the screenplay by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison.

The synopsis for the new movie is mostly under wraps, but we do know it will be starting a new chapter in the franchise. It picks up "many years" after 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes, and our first look at the concept art shows a world reclaimed by apes.

The movie is the latest in the Planet of the Apes franchise, which began in 1968 with. Franklin J. Schaffner’s award-winning adaptation of Pierre Boulle’s novel of the same name. It spawned four sequels in the 1970s, before being remade by Tim Burton in 2001. Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) marked the most recent reboot of the franchise, which the latest film will continue.

Macy is best known for movies like Fargo and Magnolia, as well as for leading the long-running show Shameless from 2011 to 2021. Most recently, he appeared in the TV shows The Dropout and Roseanne follow-up The Conners.

