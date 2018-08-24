Will we ever get a Broken Sword movie or has Steven Spielberg ruined our chances?

The Broken Sword series is a classic of the adventure game genre, and has been around since 1996. Despite its strong fan following and naturally cinematic style, there isn't a movie in production right now, and fans want to know why. At Gamescom After Dark creator Charles Cecil chats about the complicated world of movie adaptations, as well as showing off Broken Sword 5 - the Serpent's Curse on Nintendo Switch.

"What tends to happen is [movie studios] come to us and say 'write us a script' and I think it's as arrogant for a video game writer - who understands interactive narrative - to think they can write a linear script as it is for a linear script person to think that they can design a game," says Cecil.

"At one point it was all about 'Steven Spielberg is going to write this amazing game' and EA pumped tens of millions of dollars in and he came up with Boom Blox , but the main magnum opus collapsed. It was the same with Peter Jackson. The point is that interactive narratives are quite different."

Cecil also gives us some hints about what he's working on next, and it's not another Broken Sword game. It's a brand new IP, about the Garden of Eden.

"It's a very ambitious adventure that tries to break boundaries," says Cecil.

