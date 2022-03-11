Wholesome Games announces another indie direct for June

We can already feel the warm and cosy vibes radiating from it

Wholesome Direct
Wholesome Games is hosting another direct this summer and we can already tell our gaming wishlists are about to become a whole lot cuter in a few months' time. 

Announced via the Wholesome Games Twitter account, the next Wholesome Direct is due to take place in June 2022. The team at Wholesome Games hasn’t announced a set date just yet so be sure to check back for updates for exactly when we will be able to get a sneak peek at all the adorable indies making their way to PC and console sometime soon. 

The showcase is set to include a full-length indie game showcase, with exclusive footage, interviews, and game announcements. Developers who want to premiere their upcoming game at the Wholesome Direct can now submit their game for consideration and for the first time in Wholesome Games history, content creators who want to co-scream or collaborate during the event can now apply to do so.  

If you aren’t familiar, Wholesome Games started out as an online community which showcased the sweet side of video games and helped to introduce cosy gamers to the likes of A Short Hike, Big Kitty in the Little City, Ooblets, Pupperazzi, and more. Other than hosting the occasional Wholesome Direct (which started in 2020), the Twitter account also highlights charming upcoming games and endearing moments in bigger AAA games. 

