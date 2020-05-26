Wholesome Direct is streaming a cozy showcase of indie games today, here's how you can watch it

Wholesome Games is dedicated to highlighting "cute, friendly, and compassionate" video games, and today it's streaming its very first Wholesome Direct to showcase over 50 upcoming indie titles that will fill us all with warm fuzzies.

The stream is set to start today, May 26, at 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST, and you can watch it right here via the YouTube video below.

With new trailers, exclusive footage, developer interviews, and new announcements, the "cozy showcase" looks set to shed some light on the most exciting feel-good games on the horizon, and I, for one, think this is just the kind of content we all need right now.

Plenty of games have been confirmed for the showcase so far, including the likes of Glumberlands adorable farming adventure Ooblets, and Thunder Lotus' beautiful cozy management game Spiritfarer. Other impossibly cute games will also make an appearance, such as SkateBIRD, Garden Story, Chicory, and Little Witch in the Woods.

Ooblets and Spiritfarer are debuting new trailers during the stream, and many other games will show off more loveliness. Plenty of surprises are said to await us as we tune in, and with exclusive footage set to be shown, there are ample reasons to get excited.

And who doesn't love a generous helping of sweet games that'll make you smile? Honestly, this is one Direct that you won't want to miss if delightful indie games are your bag. The Wholesome Games community also worked to add subtitles in multiple languages for the stream, including English, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, French, German, and Latin American Spanish. It's all just so... well, wholesome.

We don't yet know for how long the stream will last, but with over 50 games involved, I suggest making a cup of tea or grabbing your favourite drink and settling in for some heartfelt indie goodness.

