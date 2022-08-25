White Noise trailer: Noah Baumbach re-teams with Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for White Noise, a black comedy disaster film starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle.

The suspenseful trailer begins with Prof. Jack Gladney (Driver), his wife Babette (Gerwig) traveling in a car with his children Denise (Raffedy Cassidy), Heinrich (Sam Nivola), and Steffie (May Nivola) as they speed out of town along with dozens of others. The sky is tinged a rather apocalyptic shade of green, which we later learn is caused by "the Airborne Toxic Event," a cataclysmic train accident that disperse chemical waste all over the town.

Directed and written by Noah Baumbach, the film is an adaptation of Don DeLillo's 1985 bestselling novel of the same name. In the novel, Adam Driver's character is overly concerned with the inevitability of death – even before the disaster begins.

The cast also includes Andre Benjamin as Elliot Lasher, Jodie Turner-Smith as Winnie Richards, Don Cheadle as Prof. Murray Siskind, and Lars Eidinger as Arlo Shell.

White Noise is set to premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022, and then will go on to be the opening film for the 60th New York Film Festival in September. Though Netflix has not yet set a streaming date for the film, they promise that it is "coming soon" to both select theaters and the platform.

