Which iPad should you buy on Black Friday? Find the right tablet for you

If you're on the hunt for a new tablet right now, you're no doubt looking to this month's Black Friday iPad deals for some discounts. We regularly see major savings across Apple's range during these annual sales, making them well worth the wait if you're after the lowest price possible. Making the most of these sales, however, starts with knowing which iPad you should buy on Black Friday.

Apple's current lineup is muddier than ever. With the new 10th generation model parking between the 9th generation and the Air (itself a middle child between the iPad and the iPad Pro), and the Mini shaking things up even further, there are more models than ever to choose from. Not only that, but each of these tablets serves its own niche purpose - and working out which camp you fall into is key to getting the best value for your money.

We're running through the price points and key use cases of each Apple tablet currently on the shelves, so you know which iPad to buy on Black Friday this year. Whether you're after a simple device for web browsing and streaming, or an all-in-one machine to take over your laptop's duties, Apple's current range has it all.

At a glance: Apple's current iPad range MSRP What's it for? iPad 9th generation $329 / £329 Everyday browsing, light note-taking, light gaming, entertainment iPad 10th generation $449 / £499 Moderate note-taking, light multi-tasking, gaming, entertainment iPad Mini $499 / £569 Portable browsing, light note-taking, light gaming iPad Air $599 / £669 Moderate note-taking, light multi-tasking, gaming, entertainment, more demanding apps iPad Pro 11-inch $799 / £899 Heavy note-taking, significant multi-tasking, high-end gaming, demanding apps iPad Pro 12.9-inch $1,099 / £1,249 Heavy note-taking and multi-tasking, significant multi-tasking, high-end gaming, demanding apps

Should you buy the 9th generation iPad on Black Friday?

(Image credit: Future)

The previous generation entry-level iPad is the cheapest on the shelves right now, but it's also geared towards the vast majority of buyers. If you're looking for a streaming device capable of everyday browsing and some light gaming, this is the tablet for you. The more powerful processors, improved screens, and larger screens of more expensive devices will be wasted on these everyday applications, so there's no need to spend more than you have to here.

Should you buy the 10th generation iPad on Black Friday?

(Image credit: Future)

The new 10th generation iPad is in a tricky spot. It sits between the entry-level 9th generation and the iPad Air in its pricing, performance, and display while mirroring the all-screen design of the Air. In reality, there are very few people who should pick up the 10th gen iPad on Black Friday. The A14 Bionic processor inside isn't up to the standard of the M1 CPU inside the Air at just $100 / £100 more but does give you an edge over the A13 inside the previous generation. That won't translate to much if you're just looking for an everyday device, though, and certainly not enough to justify the larger price tag.

In reality, this is an iPad for those who missed out on the lower prices of last year's Air model. This device features the same processor and design while shaving a little off the current generation Air's price tag. With that M1 processor in reach, though, we'd recommend waiting for a discount before opting for this latest release.

Should you buy the iPad Mini on Black Friday?

(Image credit: Future)

The iPad Mini offers solid performance for everyday browsing, light note-taking (albeit on a smaller screen), and gaming. This is a device purely for those who don't want the bulk of a full 10.2-inch tablet, though, rather than offering anything particularly powerful in its own right. Buy the iPad Mini if you're after the full iPad OS experience, but you'd like to carry your device in a smaller bag or you find the full tablet too weighty to comfortably hold.

Should you buy the iPad Air on Black Friday?

(Image credit: Future)

The iPad Air sits between the entry-level device and the far more expensive iPad Pros, but it's perfectly situated for anyone looking to use their device for school, work, or simply more demanding hobbies. Adobe and other media editing apps will run better here (though not as smoothly as on the Pro), and you've got more screen space for multi-tasking as well. The Apple Pencil 2nd generation is compatible with the iPad Air so you're covered for more intensive note-taking, and the M1 processor under the hood will zip through larger workflows.

That means you should buy the iPad Air if you're after more than an entertainment device, but still don't need the flash and pizazz of the larger Pro range.

Should you buy the iPad Pro on Black Friday?

(Image credit: Future)

The iPad Pro is Apple's top-tier tablet. That means it commands the largest price tag while offering the largest and highest quality display and most powerful processor. The iPad Pro is designed to cater to the power users - those using their device every day for demanding tasks such as media editing and heavy multi-tasking workloads. This is a big investment, so if you're considering buying an iPad Pro on Black Friday it's well worth considering just how you'll be using your device and the level of power you really need.

