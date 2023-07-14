Where to pre-order Pikmin 4 (and get the best swag)

Pikmin 4 pre-orders will only run for another week before that July 21 release day creeps up on us. That means anyone on the hunt for some extra swag with their game needs to get to checkout within the next ten days. Thankfully, there are plenty of retailers offering early orders right now, packaging everything from water bottles to sticker sheets in with the $59.99 / £49.99 title.

We're rounding up all your best Pikmin 4 pre-order prospects right here, across both the US and UK. If you want our opinion though? We'd be looking at Walmart (US) and Currys (UK). The former includes a free water bottle for US players and can get your copy to you by release day for free. That's the best bonus and the best delivery timeline we're seeing in the US - all rolled into one.

UK Pikmin 4 pre-orders are a little more complex, and we'd actually recommend avoiding the free swag this time around. While you'll find keyrings, stickers, and posters available from a range of retailers, Currys is actually doing one better and saving you £10 on the game itself. Promo code PIKMIN20 will shave 20% off that final price, netting you the full pre-order for £39.99 - and you can ensure release day delivery to boot. That's one of the best Nintendo Switch deals we're seeing at the moment.

If the above offers don't suit, there are plenty other retailers offering Pikmin 4 pre-orders right now, and you'll find all your options below.

Pre-order Pikmin 4 in the US

Walmart | $59.99 + Free Water Bottle

Walmart's pre-orders are offering a free water bottle and free shipping by that July 21 release date, making it our go-to for early orders right now.



Best Buy | $59.99 + Free Tote Bag

Best Buy can send you home with a free tote bag when you pre-order Pikmin 4. That price remains the same as MSRP, but Best Buy's stock will ship by release day so you should have a speedy delivery time.



GameStop | $59.99 + Free Pin Set

All GameStop Pikmin 4 pre-orders will ship with an exclusive pin set, with several adorable little critters depicted among them. The 7-piece set is only available while supplies last so if you're concerned, we recommend calling your local store for pickup.



Amazon | $59.99

Amazon isn't offering any additional bonuses with its Pikmin 4 pre-orders, but you can still get your order in ahead of that July 21 release date. There's no mention of release date shipping on this product page, though - so this would be a last resort.



Pre-order Pikmin 4 in the UK

Currys | £49.99 £39.99 with promo code PIKMIN20

Save £10 - If none of the pre-order bonuses below catch your eye, we'd recommend heading over to Currys. You can save £10 on Pikmin 4 before it's even released (as long as you use code PIKMIN20) - that's the cheapest way to pre-order right now. With release day delivery thrown in, this is your best bet today.



ShopTo | £42.85 + Free Poster

ShopTo is the best retailer if you want that free poster. Amazon is also offering the same pre-order bonus, but at a higher £49.99 price. That said, ShopTo's free delivery will take from 1-3 days, with its fastest delivery coming in at £5.99.



Amazon | £49.99 + Free Poster

Amazon is throwing in a free promotional key art poster with its Pikmin 4 pre-orders right now. If you're keen to get going as soon as possible, though, it's worth noting that delivery isn't set until Saturday July 22.



Argos | £49.99 + Free Sticker Sheet

Your Pikmin 4 pre-order will come with a free sticker sheet when you buy via Argos - with free delivery with Royal Mail between July 21 and 24. That's a bit of a lottery for release day shipping.



Game | £49.99 + Free Keyring

Game's pre-orders come with a free exclusive dice keyring, sporting a blue Pikmin perched adorably on the side. However, delivery prices are highest here (£4.99 for 2-4 working days) - and there's no timeline on release day shipping provided.



Pikmin 4 pre-orders: FAQ

When is the Pikmin 4 release date? The Pikmin 4 release date is July 21 in all regions, after the game was revealed in a Nintendo Direct in September last year.

How much is Pikmin 4? Pikmin 4 launches at the standard $59.99 / £49.99 price tag we've come to expect from Nintendo Switch games.

Is there a Pikmin 4 demo? A Pikmin 4 demo is available if you want to try before you buy - you'll find the four hour introduction available for free on the Nintendo Store ready to download to your console. The demo features tutorial elements as well as a larger space to explore and get to know your new dog pal Oatchi. All progress is carried over to the full game on release. Pikmin Bloom players can also nab an in-app costume by completing the demo to boot.

We're also rounding up all the latest cheap Nintendo Switch game deals for more discounts on the latest releases. Or, for more kit to see you through this year's catalog we'd recommend checking out the best Nintendo Switch accessories and the best Nintendo Switch memory cards on the market.