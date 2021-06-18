Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for June 18 - June 22

Where is Xur? As of Friday, June 18, you can find Xur on Nessus in Watcher's Grave. Look for him atop a big red tree in the northeast corner of the map. He'll hang out until reset time on Tuesday, June 22. Give him a visit to grab your weekly Exotic engram, compare the stat rolls on his Exotics to whatever pieces you already have, and get an Exotic cipher if you're missing any legacy gear.

Here's Xur's latest Exotic inventory:

Exotic weapon - Jade Rabbit: body shots cause your next headshot to deal more damage and refund ammo. Jade Rabbit is the gold standard for 150 RPM scout rifles. It's got a zillion range, a clean scope, and it hits hard. It's not a particularly flashy Exotic, but it does its job, and it's not a bad choice if you want to run an Exotic primary in PvP.

body shots cause your next headshot to deal more damage and refund ammo. Jade Rabbit is the gold standard for 150 RPM scout rifles. It's got a zillion range, a clean scope, and it hits hard. It's not a particularly flashy Exotic, but it does its job, and it's not a bad choice if you want to run an Exotic primary in PvP. Hunter Exotic - Mechaneer's Tricksleeves: increases sidearm ready and reload speed, and improves handling when swapping to a sidearm at critical health. This is one of the worst Exotics in Destiny history. Sidearms unanimously have high reload and handling stats, so even if this Exotic's effects were always active rather than inexplicably contingent on your health being in the red, it still wouldn't be useful.

increases sidearm ready and reload speed, and improves handling when swapping to a sidearm at critical health. This is one of the worst Exotics in Destiny history. Sidearms unanimously have high reload and handling stats, so even if this Exotic's effects were always active rather than inexplicably contingent on your health being in the red, it still wouldn't be useful. Titan Exotic - Synthoceps: increases melee range, and improves melee and super damage when you're surrounded. The Synthoceps basically give you the melee range of the Commando perk from Call of Duty. You really lunge forward with these things on, and it's dangerously easy to get spoiled by them. The damage bonus is significant, too, especially if you're running Synthoceps on the bottom-tree Striker subclass. The Synthoceps are great, just be warned that it's hard to put them down.

increases melee range, and improves melee and super damage when you're surrounded. The Synthoceps basically give you the melee range of the Commando perk from Call of Duty. You really lunge forward with these things on, and it's dangerously easy to get spoiled by them. The damage bonus is significant, too, especially if you're running Synthoceps on the bottom-tree Striker subclass. The Synthoceps are great, just be warned that it's hard to put them down. Warlock Exotic - Transversive Steps: increases sprint speed, and reloads your equipped weapon after sprinting for a short time. This is another exceedingly addicting Exotic. The movement bonus is nice enough, but once you auto-load a rocket, shotgun, or machine gun just by sprinting, you might find yourself hooked on the Transversive Steps. They look and feel great, and their utility shouldn't be overlooked.

Destiny 2 Tips | Destiny 2 Crucible tips | Destiny 2 Class guide | Destiny 2 Heroic Public Events | Destiny 2 Aspect of Destruction | Born in Darkness Destiny 2 Beyond Light guide | Destiny 2: Beyond Light Entropic Shard guide