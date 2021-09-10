Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for September 10 - September 14, 2021

Where is Xur? From September 10 through September 14, Destiny 2 players will find the Exotic merchant in the EDZ, just north of the Winding Cove landing zone. He'll stick around until reset time on Tuesday, and you've got more reasons than ever to give him a visit. On top of Exotic armor and weapons, Xur is now selling a collection of randomly rolled Legendary weapons and armor, including high-stat armor for each class. If you've got the Vault space to spare, you might want to grab some armor with spiky stat distributions for potential builds.

Here are the Exotic's Xur is selling this week:

Exotic weapon - Monte Carlo: kills with this auto rifle have a chance to refund your melee ability, and landing shots gradually restores melee energy. Kills and melee kills also grant a stacking damage buff (like Swashbuckler, but stronger), and melee kills grant ammo for this weapon. If you need special melee kills or have a bunch of mods that synergize with your souped-up punch, Monte Carlo is always a good choice.

Hunter Exotic - Liar's Handshake: using your charged arc melee or being hit by a melee will grant your next melee attack bonus damage and healing. Liar's Handshake can be stacked with other melee buffs to deliver a true One Punch Man fantasy which also comes with a chunky heal, so it can be pretty powerful when you're using the Hunter melee dodge.

Titan Exotic - Helm of Saint-14: your Ward of Dawn blinds enemies and gives allies an overshield. Guarding with your mobile Sentinel Shield also blinds nearby enemies. The fact that this helm makes you look like the Saint himself is already a big plus, but its defensive utility pushes it to top-tier territory for PvE.

Warlock Exotic - Claws of Ahamkara: gain a second melee charge. The Claws of Ahamkara are arguably too simple as they lack any added synergy, but they can empower melee builds that run a lot of mods or perks that regenerate melee energy. Stasis and Solar Warlocks are especially fond of them, particularly with the artifact melee mods available this season.

