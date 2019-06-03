What’s next for Thor in the MCU? Chris Hemsworth wants an Asgardians of the Galaxy crossover

Avengers: Endgame felt like a big jumping-off point for several of the MCU old guard. There were deaths, long lives (eventually) well-lived in the case of Cap, and more than one fond farewell. One of those who has their path mapped out in front of them heading into the great unknown of Marvel Phase 4, though, is the God of Thunder, Thor. When asked about his future plans for the character, Chris Hemsworth was dead-set on what he wanted to do next – but it might not happen as quickly as you want it to.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Hemsworth was asked whether he’d like to play Thor again in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, stating: “I'd play [Thor] again. I love it so much - especially if there's something unique to do again with it. I felt like the last three films were very, very different each time.” The link to the Guardians, of course, comes from Thor heading off with the motley crew at the end of Endgame, possibly in search of Gamora.

A version of Thor with James Gunn behind the camera definitely sounds like a winning combination – and extremely different to what’s come before. The Thor actor, however, poured cold water over any suggestions he’s definitely going to play a role in James Gunn’s threequel, revealing, “I don't even know when or if they're shooting [Guardians of the Galaxy 3]. After the Avengers press tour I kind of went and buried my head in the sand.”

There could be a compromise, though, if Guardians 3 doesn’t pan out. When presented with the idea for Asgardians of the Galaxy, Hemsworth was very much up for the task: “I'll work with any of those guys. Asgardians of the Galaxy. That's actually great. You might've just got me my next job.”

So, if Thor doesn’t tag along on the hunt for Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, we could still eventually get the Thor/Star-Lord team-up we’ve all wanted since they bounced off of each other in hilarious fashion in Avengers: Infinity War. The MCU, after all, has provided stealth crossovers galore in recent years, from Captain America: Civil War to Thor: Ragnarok. Now one question remains: Will Quill use his deep voice?

