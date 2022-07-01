What song does Eddie play in Stranger Things season 4 volume 2?

If you thought Max's "Running Up that Hill" scene was cool, Eddie Munson has his own "savior song" and does something just as cool – if not cooler – in Stranger Things season 4, volume 2. We saw Eddie play guitar in the Upside Down for a second in the trailer, but we weren't exactly sure why – nor were we even sure it was real (and not, say, a dream sequence) in the first place.

Warning: Spoilers for Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 ahead!

Here’s the lowdown: Dustin and Eddie enter the Upside Down and are tasked with luring those vicious little bats (that took a chunk out of Steve in volume 1) toward Eddie's trailer so that Robin, Nancy, and Steve can attack Vecna's physical body that he leaves behind while he's committing murder via remote-travel. He grabs his black BC Rich Warlock ax from his bedroom and starts shredding on top of the trailer.

Ever the metalhead, Eddie's song of choice is "Master of Puppets" by Metallica. It makes sense given that Metallica is one of the most popular metal bands in the world, and they were truly at the height of their fame in the 1980s. The song isn't exactly one of empowerment, as the lyrical content is about drug abuse, but some of the lyrics are definitely fitting for the moment – especially in the context of killing Vecna: "Taste me and you will see / More is all you need / Dedicated to / How I'm killing you / Come crawling faster / Obey your master / Your life burns faster / Obey your master."

It's a pretty sweet moment: Eddie shredding while Dustin stands next to him smiling and cheering him on. And yes, they manage to lure those bats.

