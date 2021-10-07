What If creators talk the post-credits scene and the upcoming "prequel" episode for Gamora

What If...? might have just wrapped on Disney Plus, but the series' creatives are already opening up about season 2. Spoilers to follow!

The What If...? finale had the first post-credits scene of the series, and showed Captain Carter returned to her universe after joining the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Ultra-Vision conquering all of existence. When Peggy arrived back to her timeline, Black Widow revealed the HYDRA Stomper had been found – and with someone inside. Cast your minds back to episode 1, and you'll remember Steve Rogers piloted the armor throughout the war.

"Well, we have to wait and see," director Bryan Andrews told ComicBook.com, with head writer A.C. Bradley adding: "I was just saying that our twist endings are fun, but a post credit scene is a promise to the audience." Apparently confirming who is inside the armor, Bradley continued: "And Peggy and Steve, come on, they're the OTP [One True Pairing]."

What If episode 9 also contained a reference to a delayed episode featuring Tony Stark and Gamora, which we'll finally get to see in season 2. Bradley explained to ComicBook.com that the pandemic caused the episode to be pushed back to the second set of episodes, and commented: "We made the choice to push that episode to season 2, and hoped that seeing Gamora in the finale serves as a teaser for what is to come. In season 2, it'll almost be like a little bit of a prequel, we'll see how Tony and Gamora became friends, because those two don't even interact in the main MCU universe."

It seems the duo are set to have an adventure of some kind on Sakaar, which puts them up against big bad Thanos. Considering we catch up with them melting an empty Infinity Gauntlet, and the Watcher calls Gamora "destroyer of Thanos," it looks like they come out on top.

There's no release date for What If season 2 just yet, but in the meantime, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.