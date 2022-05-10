Westworld season 4 confirms release date with atmospheric, action-packed first teaser

HBO has finally confirmed when Westworld season 4 is set to premiere, and it's sooner than you might think.

On Monday, May 9, a teaser for the sci-fi show's next installment appeared on social media, and while the broadcaster hasn't officially shared the atmospheric trailer itself yet, it gives us a clue as to what to expect from the new episodes. It also reveals that they'll kick off on Sunday, June 26.

Set to Lou Reed 'Perfect Day', the clip features no dialogue and sees Thandiwe Newton and Jeffrey Wright reprise their roles as hosts Maeve and Bernard, respectively. Meanwhile, Aaron Paul is back as human Caleb.

That's not all when it comes to familiar faces, either. Two intriguing – albeit expected – appearances include Ed Harris and Evan Rachel Wood, whose characters met grisly ends in the season 3 finale. In the episode, Wood's Dolores was technically disabled by the chapter's big bad Serac (Vincent Cassel), although we know that a part of her consciousness lives on in Charlotte (Tessa Thompson). So the one seen in the teaser is likely to be a slightly different version of the human-hating host we've known so far.

Elsewhere, Harris's William, who is also known as the Man in Black, was killed by his robotic alter-ego and Charlotte, so we expect things to kick off between the trio in season 4.

If the teaser is anything to go by, it's that fans should expect plenty of bloodshed, as well as the drama's usual mystery and themes of existential crisis at its center. Eagle-eyed viewers may have also spotted a glimpse at a new attraction in the video, which sees a fedora-sporting gangster shooting up a bunch of 1920s-looking city streets with his Tommy gun.

"You're going to see some new worlds that I think are really fun," co-creator Lisa Joy previously teased on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast. "And you're going to see someone who I kidnapped from Reminiscence in a funny way." She was also asked to describe the new season in one word, and she went for "inversion."

