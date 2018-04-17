Watch our Westworld season 1 recap and get caught up for season 2 in 15 minutes

Westworld season 2 is very nearly here, which means it'll soon be time to delve back into the world of the Hosts, DELOS, and questionable ethics! The only problem is - you can't really remember everything that happened in the first season. There's no shame in admitting you need a refresher, Westworld is very confusing and it aired way back in 2016. Never mind the Hosts which can die and come back to life in a blink of an eye, there's the two timelines to deal with, as well as multiple changing relationships to catch up on, and let's be honest, we barely understood it all the first time around! Hell, I've rewatched Westworld season 1 recently and I still feel like I've no idea what's going on...

To that end, we've made a recap of the entire first season which should get you well and truly caught up on everything important before the season 2 premiere. From Dolores awakening, to the Man in Black's journey, and you know who's death, it's all here and crammed into under 15 minutes! Yeah, yeah, I know our Game of Thrones recap is only about 12 minutes, but Westworld is a lot more confusing ok! You try recapping robots becoming sentient, office politics, and multiple timelines and see how you do!

If you do one thing this week, make sure you watch our Westworld season 1 recap - with major spoilers, obviously - and catch up on everything you need to know going into season 2 in under 15 minutes. You're welcome.