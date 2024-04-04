Westworld creator promises fans the show will "100%" be completed somehow, despite its HBO cancellation

HBO might have cancelled Westworld back in 2022, but co-creator Jonathan Nolan looks to be treating that as a mere bump in the road when it comes to finishing off the show.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter recently whether he and collaborator Lisa Joy had any plans to continue the series elsewhere, he confidently replied: "Yes. 100 percent."

"We're completionists," he went on. "It took me eight years and a change of director to get Interstellar made. We'd like to finish the story we started. I'm so f**king proud of what we made. It was an extraordinary experience. I think it would be a mistake to look back and only feel regret [over how it ended]. But there’s still very much a desire to finish it."

Westworld fans were left shocked 18 months ago when HBO announced that it would not be moving forward with Joy and Nolan's planned fifth season, despite season 4 being well-received – and called the best since its first. At the time, the network cited cost-cutting as a reason behind the decision.

Starring the likes of Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, James Marsden, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Thandiwe Newton, and Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld season 4, subtitled 'The Choice', sees Thompson's Charlotte Hale take control of Delos and, subsequently, the world as she replaces world leaders with obedient hosts. Later, she unleashes a bioengineered virus that makes humans unable to disobey her and other hosts' orders.

Wood's Christina, with Dolores having been shut down in the season 3 finale, is a video game writer, who handles the storylines of NPCs, non-player characters she later discovers are real-life, subdued humans. Elsewhere, host William (Harris) sparks an all-out war between newly liberated humans and hosts around the globe, while, Bernard (Wright) and Maeve (Newton) futilely try to prevent it from bringing about the end times. Totally not complicated at all...

It concludes with Hale uploading Christina's consciousness into the Sublime, a digital-style nirvana, per Bernard's request, where she realizes she is a reprogrammed and last true version of Dolores. With humanity on the brink of an unprecedented extinction, Dolores decides to simulate "one last game" in the Sublime to determine if any being, human or host, may yet be preserved in "the new world".

