We're less than 100 days away from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and fans are not okay

The Legend of Zelda fans are well and truly losing it after Nintendo reminded us that Breath of the Wild sequel Tears of the Kingdom is just 100 days away.

On February 1, the Nintendo of Europe account tweeted a screenshot of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom along with the caption: "100 days to go." As you'd expect from fans of such a highly anticipated sequel, the Breath of the Wild fanbase broke down and began sharing their excitement for the game's release in a few months.

Me waiting for the game (I physically can't take it anymore) pic.twitter.com/NQOnzR5zmBFebruary 1, 2023 See more

Evidence of this can also be found in the Tears of the Kingdom's dedicated subreddit (opens in new tab). On Reddit, several fans have taken it upon themselves to set up their own countdowns for probably one of the biggest events of the year for them, some of which literally count down by the second. It's probably only going to get worse if the rumors about a February Nintendo Direct turn out to be true, as it's likely this could be at least partly dedicated to the upcoming game.

One user has shared a TikTok in the subreddit (opens in new tab) in which one dedicated fan has created a paperchain around their room, with each link representing a day until Tears of the Kingdom is released.

Since we've reached the 100-day countdown, this person just has 100 more paper chains to break until they get to play the Breath of the Wild sequel. This has been one of the more creative and dedicated countdowns we've seen so far. Although someone else did measure the days until release using Wii Shop Wednesdays (opens in new tab) as a unit of measurement - gone but never forgotten .

Naturally, the fan posting Tears of the Kingdom art daily for more than 800 days is equally enthusiastic.

Just in case you need reminding, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023 - that's just 99 days from today!