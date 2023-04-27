Welcome to Wrexham season 2 will launch this year

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 is coming to Disney Plus and Hulu later this year. The documentary following actors Rob McElhenny and Ryan Reynolds buying a Welsh football team was a runaway hit when its first season aired in 2022.

Across 18 episodes, it followed the stars learning about how football actually works as well as implementing a series of changes in the club. Called a bit of a real-life Ted Lasso, it charted the team’s luck across the season as they aimed to get promoted.

Disney shared the news that the show would be back this year on social media alongside an image of co-owners McElhenny and Reynolds holding a trophy. While it’s a bit of a spoiler alert, those who’ve been following the football club will know that a lot has gone on since the end of season one.

The underdog club has been promoted to the Football League (League Two – the fourth tier of English football) for the first time in 15 years. McElhenny and Reynolds have been celebrating the news with a few famous friends since it happened.

Ant-Man star Paul Rudd partied alongside the pair after watching the team come from behind to beat Boreham Wood 3-1 (opens in new tab) in their match on April 22. Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo also joined the post-match celebrations as well, bringing more Hollywood to the Welsh town.

There will certainly be a lot for the documentary to cover when it airs later in 2023, but at the moment we don’t have a release date for the series.

