Weeks from launch, Hogwarts Legacy is flying up the Steam charts

Hogwarts Legacy is gearing up for a massive PC launch, if its early sales are anything to go by.

Twitter user BenjiSales, who highlights sales data and trends in the games industry, noted that despite being more than a month away from release, Hogwarts Legacy hit number four on last week's Steam best sellers list. It's far from unheard-of for preorders to make their way onto that list, but doing so more than a month from launch is definitely notable.

Steam Global Top Sellers Last Week- Hogwarts Legacy Pre-orders #4, 5 weeks before launch. MASSIVE seller incoming1. Steam Deck2. Elden Ring3. COD MW II4. Hogwarts Legacy5. Cyberpunk 20776. Red Dead Redemption 27. Ready or Not8. FIFA 239. God of War10. Project Zomboid pic.twitter.com/kF8hhiwEycJanuary 8, 2023 See more

Hogwarts Legacy's success puts it up alongside some serious juggernauts of Steam's top sellers list. At number four, it was only beaten by Valve's chronically sought-after Steam Deck, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and Elden Ring. The latter, in particular, was coming off an unprecedented week in which it claimed The Last of Us 2's record as the most-awarded Game of the Year ever , and saw its first significant discount during the Steam Winter Sale. At time of writing, that momentum shows no sign of slowing, as it's also sitting at number two on Steam's list of Top Selling Games (opens in new tab) right now.

It's no surprise that Hogwarts Legacy is expecting a significant launch. There's a massive franchise behind it in the form of Harry Potter, and it recently overtook apocalyptic MMO The Day Before as Steam's most-wishlisted title. It's hard to get a true sense of how it'll fare on console, but its current popularity on PC means it could be one of the biggest new games 2023 we see this year.